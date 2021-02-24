DBKL receives 1,224 complaints via Potholes Complaint Whatsapp

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) calls on city dwellers to continue to be its ‘eyes and ears’ to disseminate information related to road damage in the capital through its WhatsApp application ‘DBKL Potholes Complaint’.

DBKL Civil Engineering and Drainage Department senior deputy director Ir Azli Shah Ali Bashah said his office had received a total of 1,224 complaints since the line was launched on Jan 7.

“A total of 702 complaints were related to potholes and out of that number we have resolved 531 cases, which is about 76 per cent.

“Other complaints on drains were also forwarded through the line,“ he said as guest on the Influencer @ JaPen programme which was posted on the Facebook site of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Information Department today.

The public can lodge complaints on the ‘DBKL Potholes Complaint” Whatssap at 011 62396652 (https://wa.link/jobdg3’) by stating the exact location of the damaged road to enable immediate action to be taken.

DBKL also has various channels for the public to lodge complaints related to potholes, including via DBKL iSPAAA complaint website, DBKL Hotline (call centre), Public Complaints Bureau, i-Tegur Application (KPKT), e-mail, telephone, correspondence in addition to face-to-face complaints through DBKL branch offices. — Bernama