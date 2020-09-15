DBKL to review development order terms to prevent flash floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will review the terms under the development order (DO) before issuing them to developers to prevent flash flood incidents in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said all developers should ensure that the drainage system near their construction site is always in good condition.

“We will review the terms (before we approve the development order) so that the contractor ensure the utilities are not neglected during construction,“ he told reporters after officiating the Bubur Asyura programme here today.

The programme was organised by the Setiawangsa Residents Representative Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Territories and DBKL.

Meanwhile, Nor Hisham said DBKL also planned to expand and deepen the flood pools in the capital with suitable areas being identified.

“For new housing areas, we will ensure that contractors provide flood reservoirs for their construction areas. Although it entails high costs, it is in the public’s interest,“ he said.

Nor Hisham also urged the public not to throw garbage in the drains and drainage areas.

“This is because Kuala Lumpur is ours, if it’s not us who take care of it, then who else?” he said.

Heavy rains on Sept 10 had caused five areas in the capital to be hit by flash floods, namely Lebuh Ampang in the city centre, Jalan Raja Alang (Kampung Baru), Lorong Air Leleh (Setapak), as well as Jalan Gurney and Jalan San Ah Wing (Semarak), with water levels reaching up to 3m.

A total of 15 victims who were stuck in the floods in Jalan Gurney and Kampung Periuk in Jalan Raja Alang, were rescued by fire and rescue personnel. -Bernama