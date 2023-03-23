DBKL to take random food samples from Ramadan bazaars

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will collect 120 random food samples from 62 Ramadan bazaars throughout the city to ensure the safety and health of city dwellers.

Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the samples, to be taken according to a daily schedule, will be sent to the DBKL Food Security and Analysis Centre (FoSAC) for analysis.

He said food sampling will also be carried out if there are any complaints or cases of food poisoning.

“If there is any case of contamination, compounds will be issued to the hawkers involved.

“Action to be taken include blacklisting hawkers and not giving them a Ramadan bazaar licence next year,” he said at the launch of the 2023 Ramadan Bazaar Food Safety Campaign at Taman Tasik Permaisuri, here, today.

Earlier, Mahadi launched the Zero Single-Use Plastic campaign, which is a continuation of the ban and enforcement of the use of plastic bags, plastic straws and polystyrene containers enforced in the Federal Territory since 2017.

Mahadi said DBKL also introduced the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar, which involves eight food truck operators at an approved site in Jalan Raja, while another 33 behind Campbell Complex and at the Lot 4 parking area of Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman. -Bernama