Dead ambulance driver tested negative for Covid-19 - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: An ambulance driver who died after transporting a Covid-19 patient in Perak yesterday, had tested negative for the virus, confirmed Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said that the driver underwent several Covid-19 screenings prior to the incident and the results found him to be negative for the infection.

“The ambulance driver has been receiving treatment for other illnesses. The Ministry of Health is still investigating the exact cause of death. In fact, there are several other illnesses,” he said to Bernama via WhatsApp today.

However, Dr Noor Hisham declined to comment further.

News of an ambulance driver who was reported to have died after transporting a Covid-19 patient to a hospital in Perak went viral on social media yesterday.

The picture of the ambulance driver, seen lying down wearing his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and surrounded by several healthcare personnel providing emergency assistance, went viral on social media.

It is understood that the ambulance driver was suffering from asthma and at the time of the incident, he was believed to be exhausted before he fell unconscious. — Bernama