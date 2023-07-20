Deadly shooting in Auckland leaves two dead hours before Fifa Women’s World Cup

PETALING JAYA: Two people have been left dead after a gunman who has been reported dead opened fire in the centre of Auckland, New Zealand just hours before the Fifa Women’s World Cup.



Six people, including police officers were reportedly injured on a construction site in Auckland’s central business district (CBD).



Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in a BBC report said the attack was not seen as an act of terrorism and the world cup will go on as planned.

He also added that the public could be assured the police had neutralised the threat and there was no ongoing risk after the incident on Queen Street.

“No political or ideological motive for the attack had been identified,” said Hipkins.



The gunman, he said, had been armed with a pump-action shotgun.

Hipkins thanked “the brave men and women of the New Zealand police who ran into the gunfire, straight into harm’s way, in order to save the lives of others.

“These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic,“ he was quoted as saying.

According to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, all Fifa personnel and football teams are safe.

“I can’t remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city. This morning’s events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to,“ Brown said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Fifa expressed its ‘deepest condolences’ to the victims’ families and is in communication with the authorities.



“The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place,“ Fifa said.

New Zealand and Norway will be kicking off the opening match in Auckland’s Eden Park.

The report quoted Sports Minister Grant Robertson saying there would be extra police patrolling in the area to provide reassurance.