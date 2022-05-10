Death in custody: Man died due to Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Police have said that Covid-19 caused the death of a 48-year-old man who was in custody in Johor.

Bukit Aman integrity and standards compliance department (JIPS) director Commissioner Datuk Azri Ahmad said this following a post-mortem report.

“A test showed that the deceased had contracted Covid-19 and later died of Covid-19 pneumonia,” he said in a statement today.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

The man who was supposed to serve his sentence at Kluang Prison was temporarily housed at the Seri Alam district police headquarters lock-up until May 10.

However, on May 8, the police on duty saw the man in a weak condition at about 8.35am and contacted the hospital.

The medical officer confirmed 9.35am as the time of death.

Fifteen custodial deaths have been reported this year alone before the latest incident.