Death in Kluang prison: Police record statements of 12 individuals

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 12 individuals have been questioned to assist with investigations into the death of a male inmate in the Kluang prison last month.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the individuals comprised three family members, five cellmates and four prison staff.

However, he said the autopsy report from the Sultanah Aminah Hospital had not been received yet.

“We don’t know how long it will take (the autopsy report), but the investigating officer is always in contact with the hospital. We also do not want this case to remain pending for too long,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said the man’s body had been handed over to the latter’s family on June 29.

Kamarul Zaman said the individual, who was scheduled to be released from prison on June 28, was rushed to a hospital in Kluang at about 7.30 am after being found unconscious, and was then pronounced dead.

Yesterday, Kamarul Zaman was reported to have said that the Johor police assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out into the death of prisoner Kim Shih Keat, 36, who was a coffee shop owner.

In a press conference on Sunday, Kim’s family members requested that the autopsy and chemistry report over the man’s death be released by Friday at the latest.

Kim was scheduled to be released from prison on June 28 after serving a seven-day jail sentence and an RM15,000 fine for being found guilty of driving while intoxicated by the Sessions Court, here, on June 22.

However, Kim’s family members who were on their way to pick him up, claimed to have received a call from the manager of the mortuary on the same day, informing them that Kim had died.-Bernama