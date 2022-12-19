Death of baby during bus journey possibly due to meningitis: JKNS

KUCHING: The death of a baby, reported to have happened while on a bus journey with his mother from Kuching to Sarikei recently, could have been due to meningitis, according to the Sarawak Health Department (JKNS).

Meningitis is an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinalcord. A bacterial or viral infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord usually causes the swelling.

JKNS director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said the possible cause of death was reached based on an interview with the parents, medical records and a physical examination of the infant.

“According to the final investigation report on the issue, the three-month-old boy died on the bus while travelling with his mother from Kuching to Sarikei on Dec 4, for the purpose of getting traditional treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the mother realised that he was not breathing when they stopped at the Jelukong bus stop, Sri Aman and was then taken to a nearby hospital, namely the Betong Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

“However, the post-mortem was not performed because the family did not agree and the baby’s body was later brought home by the family and buried,“ he said.

The case went viral on social media and following that JKNS conducted an investigation to get complete details about the matter.

Dr Ooi advised the public to bring their children to the nearest health facility such as a clinic or hospital immediately if they find that they are unwell.-Bernama