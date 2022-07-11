Death of NHDP trainee due to ruptured blood vessel to brain

IPOH: A post-mortem on the National Hockey Development Programme (NHDP) trainee who died at Perak National Sports Council (MSN) dormitory here yesterday revealed that the cause of death was a ruptured blood vessel to the brain (intracranial hemorrhage).

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the post-mortem on Bill Wolfson Anak Lianie, 14, was carried out at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) at 9 am this morning.

“As a result of further investigation, the deceased’s mother confirmed that her son did have a record of health problems since childhood,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said following that, the case was classified as sudden death and the body of the deceased would be brought back to Kuching, Sarawak for burial.

The late Wolfson, who attended the Goalkeeper Clinic Programme at Raja Ashman Shah Hockey Academy here, complained of discomfort and felt like passing out before suddenly collapsing in his room at about 7 am yesterday.

The deceased was one of the goalkeepers of the NHDP district training centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Penrissen, Kuching who was selected to attend the goalkeeper clinic conducted by NHDP from Saturday to yesterday.

The deceased was accompanied by Sarawak state youth head coach, Wilina Mac Carina Anak Wilson and arrived in Ipoh last Thursday on a flight to attend the goalkeeper clinic in conjunction with the organisation of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.-Bernama