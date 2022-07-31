Death toll from Philippines earthquake at 10, over 300,000 people affected

MOSCOW: The earthquake that occurred in the Philippines earlier this week has affected over 314,000 people, and the death toll stands at 10, reported Sputnik.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Sunday based on their latest situation report that a total of 314,161 people have been affected by the earthquake that rocked the Philippines on Wednesday.

According to NDRRMC figures, a total of 10 people died and 375 others were injured. No people have been reported missing, the disaster agency said in its Sunday situation report.

More than 21,800 houses were damaged by the earthquake and 48 cities and municipalities experienced power outages, the NDRRMC said.

The 7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the northern Philippine provinces of Abra, Luzon and Metropolitan Manila on July 27, with the epicentre lying at a depth of 17 kilometres (10.6 miles). The NDRRMC said that 798 aftershocks were recorded following the initial earthquake.-Bernama