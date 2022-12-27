Death toll in Philippine floods rises to 13, 23 missing

MANILA: The death toll from heavy rain and floods triggered by shear line in the Philippines has climbed to 13, said the government’s disaster agency on Tuesday.

At least 23 others are still missing, Xinhua quoted the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as saying in its latest report.

The NDRRMC has tallied three deaths in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, two in the central Philippines, and eight in the southern Philippines. The agency did not say the cause of death.

For the missing people, the agency said eight were in the Bicol region, 12 in the central Philippines, and three in the southern Philippines. Six others were reported injured.

The agency added the flooding displaced almost 170,000 people in six regions across the archipelagic country.

Over 45,000 evacuated people are now housed in at least 87 government shelters while the rest stayed with relatives.

The agency said that almost 534 houses were either totally or partially damaged by heavy rain and flooding. The floods have rendered at least 15 roads and three bridges impassable.

The national state weather bureau warned late Monday night that the shear line will bring “moderate to heavy rains with, at times, intense rains” in the country and “flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely.” -Bernama