Death toll in Turkiye earthquake rises to 48,448: Interior minister

ANKARA: The death toll from powerful earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye last month has risen to 48,448, the country’s interior minister said on Monday.

“6,660 of the dead were foreign nationals,“ Anadolu Agency quoted Suleyman Soylu as saying at a news conference in quake-hit Malatya province along with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Debris removal work continues, he added.

On Feb 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Turkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria. -Bernama