Death toll rises to 10 as Tropical Cyclone Freddy returns to Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO (Madagascar): At least ten people have been killed and three others are missing after Tropical Cyclone Freddy returned to the southwestern coast of Madagascar, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) announced Wednesday evening.

Altogether 17 people have died in Madagascar since Freddy first hit the Indian Ocean island country in February before hitting the Mozambican coast.

The cyclone made a looping path and returned to the Malagasy coast last weekend, with 72,351 people in five regions affected, reported Xinhua.

The BNGRC has also counted 24,358 displaced people, of whom 16,367 have been accommodated in 36 reception sites. In addition, around 6,000 houses were flooded and 5,500 others were destroyed.

According to forecasters, Tropical Cyclone Freddy continues to move away from the western coast of Madagascar and is also expected to return to sweep across Mozambique by the end of the week. -Bernama