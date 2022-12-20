Death toll rises to 26 in Peru protests amid political crisis

BOGOTA (Colombia): The death toll in nationwide protests in Peru sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo has risen to 26, authorities said on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that 61 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, reported Anadolu Agency.

Thousands of people took to the streets in many cities demanding the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte and the release of Castillo, who is in custody.

The Peru Ombudsman Office on Twitter demanded an “urgent investigation” due to the fatalities in the protests.

On Dec 7, two ministers resigned from their duties following deaths in protests. Boluarte’s proposal to hold the elections next December was rejected in a Congress vote.

Peru has declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency as clashes between police and protesters have raged on in several areas over Castillo’s Dec 7 impeachment and arrest.-Bernama