Death toll rises to eight in Indonesia's West Sumatra earthquake

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said Saturday that the death toll from the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's West Sumatra province has risen to eight, with six people still missing.

Rescuers retrieved five bodies in Pasaman district and three in West Pasaman district buried under the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings.

The agency’s spokesperson Abdul Muhari said 86 people were injured, 10 buildings and 435 houses were damaged.

Over 6,002 people have been temporarily moved to 35 evacuation sites, he said in a statement.

Rescue teams were still searching for six people, thought to have been buried in the mud.

The government has declared the earthquake disaster emergency response period for 14 days from Feb 25 to March 10 in northeast West Pasaman, West Sumatra province.

The quake struck Sumatra island at 8.39 am local time on Friday and tremors were felt in the nearby cities of Pekanbaru, Riau Province and neighbouring countries, including Malaysia and Singapore.-Bernama