Deaths that cannot be justified

STATISTICS is painful to digest, especially when it involves lives that have perished needlessly caused by a lone man who thought he had the right to take lives. Recently, the lives of 19 children and two teachers were snatched away mercilessly in a school shooting incident, and this year alone there has been 27 similar incidences in the United States. Police said the latest in Texas was the worst in the last decade.

Here is another staggering number – since 2018, there has been a total of 119 cases of shooting in schools and colleges, and what is causing this madness, nobody knows. Police are at wit’s end, politicians and civilians are enraged and people the world over are shocked, with sympathy pouring in for the victims’ families.

This news is still raw on all media platforms, but as always, we will get over this in no time and move on, until another incident happens and the plethora of outrage starts all over again.

I am quite sure the school-shootings are unique to the US as nowhere around the world do we see such violence that repeats itself as if it is part and parcel of America’s culture.

It is difficult to digest the most recent case where the gunman is just a teen. He was said to have entered the school unhindered and had a field day with his gun. Minutes before arriving at the school, he shot his grandmother after posting on social media, detailing his intention.

He also declared on social media that he was going to “shoot at an elementary school”. His private posts on Facebook were not tracked and was only found after the incident.

There is confusion as to what is causing this rampant shootings, and there was a debate if easy access to guns or mental health were the issues that need to be addressed. While it may be both, I think to have this kind of killer rage is not normal behaviour. Then again, experts say people with mental health issues normally do not harm others.

Meanwhile, according to studies, factors behind school shootings include easy access to firearms, family dysfunction, lack of family supervision and mental illness, among many other psychological issues. Among the top-most motives of attackers are: Bullying/ persecution/being threatened (75%) and revenge (61%), while 54% reported having numerous reasons. The remaining motives include an attempt to solve a problem (34%), suicide or depression (27%), and seeking attention or recognition (24%).

In the United States, school shootings have sparked a political debate over gun violence, zero tolerance policies, gun rights and gun control.

It is said that each day 12 children die from gun violence in the US. Another 32 are shot and injured. Guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens. One out of 10 gun deaths are in the age group of 19 or younger.

The US has had 2,032 school shootings since 1970 and these numbers are increasing. Records show that school shootings have returned to pre-Covid levels and by some accounts have even increased.

Facts and figures aside, the aftermath is often difficult to deal with. Scores of teachers and students who witnessed the violence may be scarred for life emotionally. All parties who were unwitting witnesses to the incident may need counselling to help manage their emotions.

Talking about it is not easy and writing about it is even more difficult, but to have witnessed bullets spraying freely, killing and injuring people, is an indescribable trauma.

While the causes are being studied, if the relevant agencies are able to at least manage gun ownership judiciously, it may be a good starting point.

