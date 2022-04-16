Debt write-off for 194 PKPP replanting programme participants

KUANTAN: The Pahang government through the Pahang Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPP) has agreed to write off 80 per cent of oil palm replanting debt amounting to RM11.12 million involving 194 participants of the programme.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the proposal on the matter had been agreed upon by PKPP board of directors and most of the participants during the previous meetings.

“The debt write-off is only 80 per cent and the remaining 20 per cent still needs to be paid. Participants who have settled all debts can manage the farm themselves or hand over its management to PKPP's subsidiary effective June,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the participants involved are from five Rancangan Tanah Pemuda (RTP) farms and one small farm owned by the participants but managed by PKPP, namely RTP Sepayang in Rompin; RTP Gemuruh, Pekan; RTP Kampung Awah, Bera; RTP Sungai Ular, Lipis; RTP Klau, Raub and Ladang Kecil Sungai Charu, Kuantan.

It involves a total area of ​​736.79 hectares, with the average debt write-off being RM8,000 to RM131,000 per person.-Bernama