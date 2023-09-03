Debunking myths on obesity, hypertension

ACCORDING to our National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) in 2019, one in five adults is obese and the rate of obesity is an increasing trend.

Obese people are at least nine times more likely than normal-weight people to develop hypertension. Hypertension is a “silent killer” which could lead to severe illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases or stroke, without showing many symptoms, hence prevention is better than cure.

The theme of World Obesity Day 2023, “Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk About Obesity” aims to raise awareness and reframe the misconceptions about obesity and its associated health problems.

Here are some common myths, facts and recommendations about obesity and hypertension.

Myth: Only severely obese individuals are at risk of hypertension

Individuals who are overweight and obese are all at higher risk of developing hypertension compared with those of normal weight.

Even those with normal weight but are centrally obese are also at risk of hypertension.

So, keeping a healthy body mass index (BMI) of less than 23kg/m and an optimal waist circumference (less than 80cm and 90cm for females and males respectively) is crucial.

This can be achieved by taking small steps in living a healthier lifestyle to reduce your risk of getting hypertension.

Myth: All obese individuals get hypertension eventually, sooner or later

Not all obese individuals have high blood pressure.

However, obese individuals are at higher risk of hypertension in response to higher levels of obesity.

It is preventable if one can start practising a healthier lifestyle.

Hence, get your blood pressure checked and do health screenings regularly so that hypertension can be detected and treated earlier.

Myth: The only ways to prevent obesity and hypertension are eating less and exercising more

Eating less and exercising more helps in losing some weight. However, having adequate sleep, proper stress management, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol consumption could reduce the risks of obesity and hypertension.

Thus, try to start eating healthier by eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, besides reducing your intake of processed, high-calorie and high-salt food.

Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine such as choosing to walk up the stairs instead of using escalators.

Getting adequate quality sleep and managing stress well besides getting rid of tobacco and alcoholic drinks would be beneficial as well.

Through understanding the facts behind the myths, we can conclude that obesity and hypertension are preventable.

A healthier lifestyle and regular screening are the key game-changers to combat obesity and hypertension.

So, take small steps today to kick start and make a change to eat well, sleep well and keep well.

Encourage your family members, friends and community to join you in making easier access to healthy living and getting rid of unhealthy choices.

Together, small changes make a big difference.