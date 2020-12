KUANTAN: The High Court here today set Dec 23 to decide on a leave application for judicial review by 204 Musang King durian growers in Raub, about 170 kilometres from here, against the Pahang government’s order for them to vacate their orchards.

Judge Datuk Zainal Azman Ab Aziz set the date at today’s proceedings, which was earlier fixed for decision, as he intended to seek clarification from both parties as there was confusion in the application.

“The original application involved 110 farmers, who filed last Aug 21, before the court was informed that there was a second application filed by 94 farmers about a month after the first application was filed, which was last Dec 9.

“I have listened to the submissions by both parties on the first application and I understand that the lawyer for the applicants and the respondent have agreed that the decision on the first application (also) applies to the application by the 94 farmers.

“The court needs to be certain, because when I check the file, there was no affidavits or arguments filed by parties involved regarding the second application. This matter needs to be clarified before the court makes a decision,“ he added.

Following which, lawyer Siew Choon Jern, representing the farmers, and senior federal counsel Noor Fadzila Ishak, representing the respondents, confirmed that they both agreed the affidavit and arguments for the first application also applied the new application as it concerned the same subject.

During the proceeding, Siew also requested that the stay order obtained by the farmers be added with the name of the fifth respondent, the Pahang State Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPP), claiming that some applicants were served the eviction notice by the agency.

“The stay order that the farmers had obtained was against the first and second respondent, namely the Raub District Land Administrator and the Pahang Forestry Director.

“However, PKPP also issued a notice on Dec 1 to some of my clients to vacate the land by the end of this year, besides putting up sign board stating that the land belongs to PKPP,“ he added.

However, Noor Fadzila, objected to the application on the grounds that PKPP has the power to issue the notice, and that the eviction notice would only take effect on Jan 1, 2021, after the disposal of the farmers’ application by the court.

Zainal Azman agreed with the prosecution and decided the stay application to be maintained against the two respondents until the court make a ruling.

Besides the Raub District Land Administrator, the Pahang Forestry Director and PKPP, the 204 applicants also named named the state authorities, Pahang government and Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd as respondents in the leave application for judicial review.

Apart from seeking a review of the order to vacate the land under the National Land Code 1965 and the National Forestry Act 1984, the applicants are also seeking leave for review of the state government’s decision for allegedly leasing the farm land, covering 2,167 hectares (5,357 acres) to Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd.

The applicants also want a review on the decision to sub-lease the land to them and the mandatory requirement to sell their durians to a single entity nominated by Royal Pahang Durian Resources PKPP Sdn Bhd. — Bernama