Dec 4: Court to hear submission on ISA Samad’s corruption case

KUALA LUMPUR: The defence and prosecution teams in former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad’s corruption case have submitted more than 300 pages in written submissions at the end of the defence case to the High Court here with the next trial date set for Dec 4.

The defence team, led by lawyer Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, filed a 70-page written submission, while deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz submitted a 187-page written submission on behalf of the prosecution, with another 70-page filed by the defence in reply to the submission by the prosecution.

Lawyer Siti Sarah Khalil, also representing Mohd Isa, told Bernama today that today’s proceeding to hear the submission had to be postponed to Dec 4 due to the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order here, as well as in Selangor and Putrajaya.

High Court deputy registrar Mahyuddin Mohmad Som confirmed that the court had received the written submissions on the case from both parties through e-filing last month.

The court will hear the submission at 9 am on Dec 4 before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, she said.

The defence closed its case last Sept 3 after calling six witnesses.

Mohd Isa was charged with nine counts of dishonestly receiving gratification for himself, in cash totalling RM3,090,000 from Ikhwan Zaidel, who is a board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, through one Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, as gratification for helping to approve the purchase of the hotel by FICSB for RM160 million.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC near here between July 21, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015.

Each charge, framed under Section 16a(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, provides a jail term of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama