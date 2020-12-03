Decision on Covid-19 vaccination among Malaysian Muslims to be known tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The decision of the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting on the use of the Covid-19 vaccine among Muslims in Malaysia is expected to be known tomorrow, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

He said the 10th Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting of the the National Council for Malaysian Islamic Affairs was taking place today in Putrajaya to discuss the use of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The meeting is attended by muftis and members appointed by the Conference of Rulers as well as representatives of the Ministry of Health, he said.

“We will look at all aspects, including from the Ministry of Health and the mufti’s point of view,“ he told a press conference after presenting appointment letters to 52 new research officers from the Federal Territory Mufti’s Office here.

Zulkifli said the outcome of the meeting would be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Conference of Rulers for their consent.

Commenting on the halal status of chicken meat created from animal cells and produced in bioreactors which had been approved for sale in Singapore, Zulkifli said the matter would be studied and discussed before any decision is made.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will also seek the views of the country’s Office of Mufti on the matter, he said. — Bernama