Decision on Umno’s application to amend party constitution on July 16 at the latest: RoS

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on the application for amendments to Umno’s constitution to enable the party to postpone its elections will be known on July 16 at the latest.

Bernama was informed of the matter by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) through a brief email here today.

“Please be informed that the decision on the application for amendments to Umno’s constitution will be issued by RoS on July 16 at the latest,” it said.

The media had previously reported Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as saying that the party had yet to receive any feedback from the RoS since the notice on the party’s constitutional amendment was submitted on May 17.

He said it was unfair for RoS to keep Umno waiting and urged the agency to give an immediate response to enable the party to make necessary preparations for elections should the application was not approved.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is Umno vice-president, was also reported to have said that RoS had 60 days, with the deadline being July 16, to make its decision on the application.

Umno previously postponed its party elections for 18 months after the 2018/2021 term ended on June 30 last year. The 18-month period will end by the end of this year and Umno elections must be held before Dec 30.

However, in May, the Umno Special General Assembly unanimously approved a motion to amend its constitution, which, among other things, allows party elections to be held no more than six months after a general election.-Bernama