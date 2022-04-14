Decision to proceed with LCS project needs further scrutiny: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on whether to proceed with the littoral combat ship (LCS) project or otherwise will be based on further scrutiny, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix) said.

Hishammuddin said the implementation of the project to build our own LCS’ was no mean feat but was of the view, however, that it should continue.

“I would like to inform that the decision to continue this LCS project has the support of all parties, including the opposition, and the decision to continue it (LCS) was also made by my predecessors before I brought up this matter.

“I can frankly say that the Cabinet’s agreement to proceed with the LCS requires details from us and this matter has been raised with the Cabinet three times,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the development of the LCS project after handing out Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Aidilfitri contributions at the Defence Ministry here today.

Hishammuddin said a Cabinet Committee, chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, has been set up to finalise a decision on the matter.

“He (Mustapa) himself will present the plans to the Cabinet and the committee has already met thrice during which they (committee members) had also gone to Lumut, Perak to inspect existing assets for the continuation of the LCS project.

“I hope this ministerial committee has met and completed and we hope it can be presented to the Cabinet to get a final decision on the direction of the LCS,” he said.

In January, the MACC detained two chief executive officers after finding new leads in its investigation into the procurement of the six littoral combat ships by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS).

Both of them were arrested on suspicion of misappropriation and corruption through payments made to three companies overseas.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said four Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) littoral mission ships (LMS) have been received and commissioned.

He said the Defence Ministry has begun serious plans for the procurement of the second batch of LMS and it will start with three LMS to be equipped with more sophisticated weapon systems.

Hishammuddin said six MD-530G helicopters for the use of the Army arrived safely in the country on Feb 21 and are in the process of the final acceptance test.-Bernama