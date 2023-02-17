Decision to return to Umno made before GE15: Mohd Rafiq

MELAKA: Former Bersatu vice-president, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (pix), stressed that he made up his mind to rejoin Umno before the 15th General Election (GE15), when it was unknown which party would govern the country.

He said his application to rejoin Umno was accepted and effective on March 18, this year, which is after the Umno elections, via the decision of the Umno supreme council meeting yesterday, and not because Umno's position is in the Unity Government.

“I am aware that my decision to join Umno is unpopular, disagreed by many, and will not be accepted by all parties.

“However, I am confident and believe that my challenging political journey from the beginning until today, including my struggle with Umno again, is fated,” he said in a statement today.

He said he submitted his application a few weeks ago and he was determined and committed to helping the struggle with the central Umno leadership, Melaka Umno and Tangga Batu Umno Division.

Mohd Rafiq, who lost when contesting the Telok Mas state seat in the Melaka State Election, decided to leave Bersatu after not being nominated as a candidate for GE15. -Bernama