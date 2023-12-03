Decision to scrap NIISe yet to be made: Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has yet to decide whether to scrap the National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) that was awarded to IRIS Information Technology Systems Sdn Bhd (IRIS).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) confirmed that the matter was recently discussed at a Cabinet meeting and the ministry was given till April to prepare and submit a memo regarding the project to the Cabinet.

“IRIS was awarded the NIISe project contract worth RM1.2 billion in March 2021, which has to be completed by August 2024.

“However, as of March 2023, the company had not reached the desired level of project progress.

“So I am responsible for reporting the matter to the Cabinet because this project costs RM1.2 billion,” he said in response to media reports that the Cabinet had decided to cancel the project after attending the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) annual general meeting at the Royal Malaysian Police College here yesterday.

Saifuddin emphasised that the Home Ministry was committed to the success of the NIISe project and protecting the interests of the users, including the Immigration Department, to ensure that the delivery of services to the people is not affected.

“At the moment, the ministry and I are managing this matter. I don’t want to speculate and make any assumptions because this matter needs research.

“Of course, a large-scale project has several parameters before deciding whether to continue or cancel it,“ he said. -Bernama