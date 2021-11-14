Decisions reached at UNFCCC COP-26 important for Paris Agreement implementation: Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) has welcomed the decision at the 26th Conference, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP-26), which enabled the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix) said the decision was important to support global efforts to ensure that the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was achieved.

“It is important for the country to implement these decisions immediately and KASA will continue to work with all stakeholders inclusively and holistically to achieve the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

“During this conference, I delivered the National Statement at the UNFCCC COP-26 Conference High-Level Session last Wednesday which covered greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets through NDC updates and net-zero GHG emissions aspiration as early as 2050,” he said in a press release today.

UNFCCC COP-26 is a scheduled meeting held annually to ensure that the commitments and obligations of member states are implemented in accordance with the decisions that have been set.

To this end, the COP's role is to set the direction for addressing climate change issues to be negotiated, finalised, and implemented by all member countries.

Tuan Ibrahim led the Malaysian delegation to attend the UNFCCC COP-26, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland from Oct 31 to Nov 12.

Among the key decisions agreed at the conference were modalities, guidelines and work programmes under Article 6 involving guidelines for carbon market mechanisms and non-market mechanisms; and the common time period for the implementation of the NDC under Article 4 which encourages NDCs to be submitted every five years with an implementation time period of 10 years.

In addition, the items that were also agreed on included the reporting format for the GHG Inventory, monitoring of NDC performance, reporting of funds given and received, Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) reporting as well as capacity building under Article 13; launch of the implementation of a comprehensive work programme on the Global Goal on Adaption in 2022 under Article 7; and long-term financing of climate change.

Malaysia also agreed to participate in the Methane Global Pledge and the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use.-Bernama