MACHANG: The decomposed body found near an orchard in Bukit Yong last Friday (July 2) was that of a woman aged between 20 and 30, police said today.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said the autopsy on Sunday showed that the woman, who was found without clothes, had broken ribs and heels.

The autopsy results also found that the woman had died a month ago and did not suffer any head injuries.

“We also do not rule out the possibility that the woman may have died in another place and her body was dumped there.

“The deceased was also not likely to have entered the location alone, and might have done so with two or three friends because it is about 45 minutes from the main road and the route is quite bad,“ he said at a press conference at the Machang district police headquarters here.

Abdullah said police had initially classified the case as sudden death but after receiving the autopsy report on July 4, they were now investigating it as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The woman was about 1.60 metres tall but her identity has not been established, he said.

“So far, we have received only one report on the disappearance of a woman, a person with disability aged between 20 and 30, lodged on June 16 at the Ketereh police station.” he said. — Bernama