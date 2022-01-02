Decomposed body of a woman found in lake near Skyride Precinct 2

PUTRAJAYA: A decomposed body of a woman was found in a lake near the Sky Ride Precinct 2 yesterday.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the fully-clothed body was found by passers-by at about 7 pm who then alerted the police.

He said the deceased was in black mini-skirt with a Versace belt and a black blazer over a blue T-shirt.

The woman was about 160 cm tall, but the police had yet to ascertain her identity, he said, and urged those with missing relatives to contact the Putrajaya police at 03-88862145 or the investigating officer, Insp Hafiza at 019-8926572.-Bernama