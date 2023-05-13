Dedicated father goes viral for carrying daughter across rocky terrain to reach school

A DEVOTED father’s unwavering commitment to his child’s education has gone viral after a video of him carrying his daughter across rocky terrain to get to school was posted on Instagram by undercover.id.

This widely shared Indonesian viral video perfectly captures the extent parents would take to ensure their children get to school safely and comfortably.

The has since gained much attention, garnering over 18,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Additionally, a brief broadcast on a television skit by Trans TV, Indonesia’s national TV channel, highlighted the father’s selfless deed.

In the first half of the video, the Indonesian dad is seen carrying his daughter on his back as they move through the muddy terrain, protecting her from getting dirty or, worse yet, maybe hurting herself while traversing the treacherous road conditions.

The father is once again seen carrying the daughter across the difficult terrain to get to school in the following scene in the video, which takes place on a separate day.

Comment’s under the video tug on our heartstrings, condoning the father’s sacrifices while demanding President Joko Widodo of Indonesia take quick action for the harsh conditions as seen on the video.