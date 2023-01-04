Dedicated firefighters sacrifice comfortable Ramadan break to respond to distress call

FOR A NUMBER of Muslims during Ramadan, they have a fixed time as to when they can break their fast comfortably while some others have to sacrifice that kind of comfort due to the nature of their jobs.

A video on Twitter has recently made rounds online of a group of firemen receiving a distress call a few minutes before breaking their fast.

As we take a peek into the firemen’s daily routines, this video shows the sacrifices they make to ensure first and foremost, people’s safety.

The food was already prepared and the drinks were nicely laid out on a couple of dining tables awaiting the firemen to dig but alas, duty calls and they rush into the firetruck.

In the firetruck, it was shown that the firemen were breaking their fast with a drink instead, which they presumably rushed to store in the firetruck together with some steel cups.

Netizens lauded the fire brigade’s dedication and commitment to their duty in aiding the people in distressing situations, while others jokingly quipped about the rushed situation.

“I salute these firemen!” a netizen said.

“I hope their drinks jug did not spill in the truck,” a netizen said jokingly.

Meanwhile, a healthcare worker related their experience in having to rush for an operation just before they could break their fast.

“This was me two days ago for a brain aneurysm surgery, exactly 2 minutes before breaking my fast, I had to scrub in. Went home at 3am and came to work for next shift at 9am,” another netizen chimed in, relating to the firemen’s call of duty.