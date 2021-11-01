Deepavali: Sabah to distribute 1,100 food baskets to Indian community

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 1,100 food baskets will be distributed to the members of Indian community in Sabah to ease their burden due to Covid-19 as well as a gift for their Deepavali celebration on Thursday (Nov 4).

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) said the donation is to bring a ray of joy to Indian families ahead of the Deepavali celebration.

He said the government through its agencies have been channelling various assistance to the people in the B40 group to alleviate their hardships.

“The food basket assistance to people of the B40 group, including the Indian community, proves the government’s concern with the livelihood of the people in Sabah,“ he said in a statement today.

Hajiji said the spirit of the Malaysian Family which outlined the three main thrusts of Inclusion, Togetherness and Contentment was also inherent through the contribution.

“My family and I would like to wish a Happy Deepavali to all members of the Indian community in Sabah in particular and throughout the country in general.

“Even in a low key atmosphere as we still have to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP), and we have the opportunity to celebrate this festival through the spirit of Togetherness and Gratitude as a sign that we are a Malaysian Family,“ he said.-Bernama