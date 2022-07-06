Defence lawyer: Witness ‘coached’, intended to ‘fix’ Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA: A witness in Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s(pix) trial has been accused of misinterpreting what was said to him and being coached by the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on what amounts to the offence of criminal breach of trust (CBT), Malay Mail 16035 reports.

Defence counsel Gobind Singh Deo reportedly accused Rafiq Rahim Razali of not knowing what laws or rules in Bersatu’s constitution were broken when RM1 million was withdrawn from an Armada bank account in 2020 until informed by MACC officers.

Gobind also said Rafiq’s testimony that Syed Saddiq told him to “clear kan” (dispose of) the money was misinterpreted by him since he had no recollection of the exact words said to him on the day in question.