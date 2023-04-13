Defence Minister offers condolences to family of late Corporal Mohammad Nasri

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan yesterday offered his condolences to the family of the late Corporal Mohammad Nasri Mohd Nasib whose body was found in the Belum Forest Reserve after being reported missing last Friday while on duty.

Mohamad in his Facebook posting also offered his condolences to the late Mohammad Nasri’s wife Nurhayatul Husna Abdul Muttalib.

“My heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace, Amin,” he said.

Mohamad also thanked the Malaysian Armed Forces for assisting in bringing back the body of late Mohammad Nasri.

Mohammad Nasri, 33, from the Batallion 35 of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) camp in Sri Bentong, Pahang, was found dead at 10.15am this morning by a search and rescue team that was initiated after receiving a report that the deceased had gone missing while carrying out an operation in the Belum Forest Reserve with five others. -Bernama