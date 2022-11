SUBANG JAYA: A dejected Amanah leader, Khalid Samad (pix), who is said to have lost in the Titiwangsa parliamentary seat earlier today, has arrived at the PH war room at the Grand Dorsett Hotel here.

Alongside several PH leaders, he is waiting for the complete 15th general election results. Pakatan Harapan chief Anwar Ibrahim is yet to arrive here.