Delay in supply of spare parts causes non-functioning facilities at LRT stations

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd today said non-functioning facilities such as escalators and lifts at its public transportation stations were due to several factors including delay in the supply of replacement parts.

It said in a statement today this was following the temporary closure of the factory in Shanghai, China due to lockdowns in the country.

The operations of the facilities at its train stations were at 96.5 per cent for lifts and 90 per cent for escalators with the process of maintenance and repair to be completed in stages, read the statement.

It said the maintenance of these facilities was expected to be fully completed on Sept 30 for the Ampang/Sri Petaling Light Rail Transit (LRT) route and Kelana Jaya LRT and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang route and July 31 for the monorail service.

“These expected completion dates depend on the current situation in Shanghai. A three-month period is needed for the replacement parts delivery process from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) company in China.

“Rapid Rail is closely monitoring the supplier and contractor to speed up the procurements and installations of the replacement parts,” according to the statement.

It was responding to a video that had gone viral on social media showing the difficulties faced by LRT commuters due to non-functioning lifts and escalators at the Ampang Park LRT Station.

Rapid Rail apologised and expressed regret over the issue.

The company said it was in the process of obtaining renewal permits and approvals to operate the facilities which were expected to be reopened to passengers by Wednesday (May 25).

“As such, to help passengers needing specific assistance, the operations team will always ensure the personnel at the station are more alert to quickly give aid,” it said.

Passengers could also approach the customer service counter or auxiliary policemen at the station to get help, it added.-Bernama