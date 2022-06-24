Delicious and cheap village durians steal limelight at 'Jom Makan Durian' in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: In conjunction with the King of Fruits season, the Jom Makan Durian Kampung programme organised for the first time by the Negeri Sembilan Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is putting up for sale about three tonnes of durians of various varieties today and tomorrow.

The programme, conducted in collaboration with the Negeri Sembilan Marketing Contract Partner (RPKP), offers varieties like village durians, Red Prawn (D175), Musang King (D197) and ‘101’ durians at the Negeri Sembilan FAMA Distribution Hub here.

Entrepreneur of RPKP FAMA in Negeri Sembilan, Azhar Mohammad Buang, said village durian was one of the main attractions for visitors because it was cheaper at RM7 to RM8 per kilogramme compared to other types of durian such as Red Prawn at RM23 per kg, 101 (RM24) and Musang King (RM55 for grade A and RM45 for grade B).

“Visitors can also enjoy durians at a buffet price of RM25 for an adult and RM10 for a child under 12 years old.

“Durian lovers who are here today are more interested in village durians with their yellow flesh. They are better received than other varieties available,“ he told reporters.

Azhar said two tonnes of village durians were sourced from suppliers around Rembau and Tampin, while Red Prawn and Musang King varieties were obtained from Raub, Pahang.

“As an RPKP entrepreneur, I am involved in the production of agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables, I have 10 suppliers in the state, namely in Rembau, Kuala Pilah and Jempol. I collect agricultural products from them for the local market and exports,“ he said.

He commended such efforts by FAMA to help RPKP entrepreneurs, besides providing incentives in the form of equipment worth RM15,000 such as baskets, digital scales, wheelbarrows and canopies.

A visitor, Abdul Halim Ibrahim, 40, was satisfied with the village durians because of the quality of the fruit which was still fresh.

“Not to mention its cheap price for the quality it offers,” he said.

The programme also promotes food processed using village durians such as serawa durian and various other fruits such as rambutan and watermelon, vegetables and snacks, including locally made biscuits and crackers.-Bernama