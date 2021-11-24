Delivery rider gets death sentence for drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: A food rider was sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court here today after he was found guilty of trafficking in 764.90 grammes of cannabis into the country three years ago.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid handed down the sentence on Izad Shahizal Pungot, 41, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

Izad Shahizal was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 952, which is punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same law, with trafficking in the drug at Pangsapuri Desa Dato’ Hajah Hasnah here at about 9.30 pm on Jan 16, 2018.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali, while lawyer Shaik Saleem S. M. Daud represented the accused.-Bernama