Delivery rider kicks off Porsche side mirror in viral video

RECENTLY, a video showing a delivery rider kicking a Porsche’s side mirror on a busy road near Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) in Kajang went viral on social media.

The Rakyat Post reported today that the Porsche driver initially signalled to turn left as it was slowly inching his way into the middle lane; however a speeding motorcyclist donning an orange jacket had kicked the side mirror which went flying across the road towards the Toyota Estima in front.

Now lacking a side mirror, the Porsche had trouble switching lanes as the driver had to take some time before he could safely switch back to the middle lane.

Meanwhile, netizens condemned the delivery rider’s actions on social media, especially fellow motorcyclists lamenting how reckless individuals like these give other motorcyclists a bad reputation.

However, most people agreed it was not the driver’s fault as he was following traffic rules switching lanes safely and slowly.