Delivery workers honoured, thankful to receive food, petrol assistance

JOHOR BAHRU: A group of delivery service workers here expressed their gratitude when their services were recognised and they were chosen to receive free food and petrol assistance yesterday.

Afiq Fariz Zulkifli, 21, said since becoming a full-time rider two years ago, this was the first time he had received such an appreciation.

“Delivery folks like us rarely get acknowledged from anyone. When given free food and petrol aid, I am honoured and humbled,” said Afiq Fariz when met at Taman Pelangi Petron Petrol Station, here yesterday.

He is among the hundreds of delivery workers who benefited from the move to extend free food and petrol, the brainchild of Johor Umno Youth here in collaboration with the Johor Bahru branch of the Pertubuhan Kebajikan Johor Makmur.

While expressing his gratitude, he hoped that this initiative could be continued and expanded to other areas.

Meanwhile, Khairul Anwar Mohammad, 36, who is married with two young children, said the assistance could at least help him save on daily expenses.

“I used to work in Singapore for four years but I decided to quit two years ago because I felt too tired with the workload. At first it was quite challenging but over time I prefer this job because the time is flexible, it is less tiring and the income is also quite good even during the total lockdown,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said the four-day programme, starting yesterday, was targeted to benefit 400 riders to ease their burden during the total lockdown.

Apart from petrol and food assistance, the group also received face masks and hand sanitiser and were given help in registering for the Covid-19 vaccination programme. -Bernama