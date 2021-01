KANGAR: A deliveryman was remanded one day for verbally abusing police personnel at a roadblock at KM1 Jalan Dato Wan Ahmad, near here, last night.

Kangar district police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the 25-year-old man in a Perodua Kancil was stopped at 10.10 pm for not wearing the safety belt.

“When asked by Road Transport Department officers to go to the road shoulder to sign a summons, he refused and instead ran towards policemen at a canopy and hurled abusive words at them,” he said when contacted today.

He is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing civil servants from performing their duties.

If convicted, he is liable to be jailed up to two years or fined a maximum RM10,000, or both. — Bernama