Delyva launches new international shipping service

PETALING JAYA: One-stop delivery solutions provider Delyva Sdn Bhd (Delyva) on June 16 launched a new international shipping service targeting local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia.

The new service features multiple international courier service providers covering more than 100 countries around the world and is accessible with DelyvaNow delivery booking platform.

It allows SME sellers to get more cost-effective rates for international courier services and sell to more markets regardless of the volume of delivery or number of international courier services used. They also get access to a unified tracking feature where they can track all of their international shipments in one place and provide real-time tracking updates to their customers.

“We are introducing this service after noticing that most local SMEs were having problems of not being able to afford high costs of international shipping services and lack of resources to manage logistics. We have also discovered that some sellers had no idea how to engage in international shipping. Delyva solves these problems with our delivery booking platform that streamlines workflows. Local SMEs can save time and cost and focus on growing business,” said Delyva CEO Hanif Wahid.

Delyva’s delivery booking system can be integrated with any platform including popular online shopping carts, making it easy and quick for sellers to deploy the new service for international shipments.

Shipping rates are updated automatically into the system, freeing sellers from having to update manually. Buyers, in the meantime, get to view courier service options during checkout and pick the service they prefer to use.

“Managing international shipping is no longer burdensome because our technology streamlines the work processes. This kind of digitalisation can drive a business into becoming more competitive,” said Hanif.

Delyva already has a good track record in helping SMEs manage domestic shipments. With this new service, the company hopes to help encourage more sellers to consider expanding their market reach outside of Malaysia.

“We hope to attract at least 100,000 SMEs to sign up to this new service by end of 2022,” he said.