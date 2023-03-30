Demand for ‘air tuak’ soars during fasting month

MARANG: Cold and refreshing drinks such as ‘air tuak’ or coconut sap have always been the preferred choice here during the month of Ramadan.

For an air tuak seller, Ismail Madmin, 60, from Kampung Batu Putih here, his sales double during the fasting month compared to normal days.

According to him, every year during the month of Ramadan, he and his wife, Zaiton Abdullah will have their hands full trying to keep up with the high demand for air tuak.

Ismail said every day he and his wife would leave the house as early as 8 am and return two hours later, after collecting sap from the pandan coconut trees they planted.

“I go to the farm twice a day, in the morning and in the evening to collect nira water or better known as air tuak in the east coast.

“On a normal day, the demand is 20 litres a day, but during the month of Ramadan, it doubles to 40 litres and is sold to suppliers for RM5 to RM6 per litre,” he said when met at his farm in Kampung Batu Putih here, today.

Ismail said he and his wife have been selling air tuak for over 30 years.

Besides drinking it fresh, air tuak is also used as the main ingredient in making traditional desserts.

“The demand actually exceeds 40 litres a day, I am only able to give that much due to my limited supply of coconuts and labour,” said Ismail. -Bernama