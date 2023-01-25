Dengue cases down 8% last week: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases in the 3rd epidemiological week this year (ME3/23) from Jan 15 to 21 dropped by eight per cent or 201 cases to 2,319 cases compared to 2,520 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today, said one death due to dengue fever complications was also reported during the week.

The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported so far is 7,058 compared to 2,165 cases in the corresponding period in 2022, an increase of 226 per cent or 4,893 cases, with three deaths compared to zero during the same period last year.

“A total of 80 hotspot localities were reported in ME3/23, of which 50 were in Selangor, Sabah (14), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (nine) and Penang (seven),” he said.

Regarding chikungunya, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 11 cases were recorded in ME3/23, with three cases each in Kedah, Penang and Selangor and two in Perak, making the cumulative number to date 47 cases.

“As for Zika surveillance, 150 blood samples and one urine sample had been screened, and the results were all negative,” he said.

The public can visit the iDengue portal at https://idengue.mysa.gov.my/ for the latest updates on the dengue situation or to check dengue status in residential areas, workplaces and other areas. -Bernama