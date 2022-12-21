Dengue cases in Penang up by 248.1%

GEORGE TOWN: Dengue cases in Penang have increased by 248.1 per cent with 1,347 cases recorded from January to Dec 17 compared to just 387 cases the whole of last year.

Penang Health director Datuk Dr Ma’arof Sudin said one fatality was recorded this year while the number of cases this year was lower compared to the 4,061 cases recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2019, which is a decrease of 66.8 per cent.

In a statement today, he said they have conducted various control and prevention activities for all reported dengue cases and outbreaks to break the chain of infection.

“For example, vector control activities involving inspection of premises, fogging, destroying breeding places and health education are carried out for every single case or outbreak,” he said.

According to him, as of Dec 7, a total of 484,640 premises had been inspected and 905 compound notices under the Destruction of Disease-Carrying Insects Act (APSPP) 1957 amounting to RM452,500 had been issued to owners of premises found to be breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

He said that, in order to ensure that dengue fever does not continue to spread and threaten the health of the population, all levels of society need to shoulder the responsibility of working together to clean their respective areas.-Bernama