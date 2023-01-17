Dengue cases up 13.6% last week: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue cases in the second Epidemiological Week of 2023 (ME2/23) from Jan 8 to 14 increased by 301 cases, or 13.6 per cent to 2,520 cases compared to 2,219 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said one death due to dengue fever complications was also reported during the week.

The cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported so far is 4,739, compared to 1,429 cases for the corresponding period in 2022, an increase of 23.16 per cent.

At the same time, two deaths due to dengue complications were also reported, compared to zero deaths during the same period last year, he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said some 67 hotspot localities were reported this week, 40 of which were in Selangor, Sabah (15), Penang (five), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (five), and Perak (one).

Regarding chikungunya, he said 11 cases were reported in ME2/23, with five cases in Penang, three in Selangor, and one each in Kedah, Perak, and Negeri Sembilan.

The cumulative number of chikugunya cases is 36 cases, to date.

“As for Zika surveillance, a total of 46 blood samples and one urine sample were screened, and the results were all negative,” he said. -Bernama