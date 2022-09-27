Denmark Open: Pearly-Thinaah doubtful, Anna-Mei Xing pull out

KUALA LUMPUR: Top national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah are still a doubt for the 2022 Denmark Open, which will be held in Odense from Sept 18-Oct 23.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky said he is still evaluating Pearly’s level of preparedness as she is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered at the Japan Open early this month.

“Pearly is now able to jump but still can’t move much on the court, but this is a just matter of confidence because, overall, her recovery is remarkable.

“We will continue to monitor Pearly’s condition until end of the month. If she’s confident, we may send them (to the Denmark Open). If not, they will just have to stay home and try to compete in the Hylo Open or Australian Open,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

The 2022 Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany is from Nov 1-6 and the 2022 Australian Open is in Sydney from Nov 15-20.

Meanwhile, Rexy confirmed that Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Teoh Mei Xing, who won the 2022 Syed Modi International champion in India in January, have pulled out from both the Denmark Open as well as the 2022 French Open (Oct 25-30) due to a knee injury Anna sustained during a training session two weeks ago.

“Anna now needs to rest for at least six weeks. If she recovers in time, we will try to register them for the Australian Open,” he said.-Bernama