Denmark proposes new restrictions to curb surge in coronavirus cases

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s prime minister said on Friday her government would propose new restrictions to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus and the new Omicron variant, which now accounts for a fifth of all cases registered in Denmark.

“In record time, the rules of the game have again been changed,“ Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference, referring to Omicron.

The new restrictions, which will need approval from parliament, include closing of places such as theatres, cinemas, entertainment parks and conference centres.

It also proposed to ban the serving of alcohol after 2200 and urged Danes to limit their social contacts.

Denmark has registered 11,559 Omicron cases so far, the health minister said. Overall daily infections broke another record on Friday as 11,194 new ones were logged.

Death rates and hospital admissions, however, are still far below levels seen a year ago. Denmark’s total death toll is 3,054 people. — Reuters