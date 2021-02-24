Dental aligners as alternatives to traditional braces

PETALING JAYA: In an age where technology is constantly adapting to integrate naturally into people’s lives, clear dental aligners or invisible braces are becoming popular alternatives to traditional braces.

One organisation that offers such services is SEBARIS By Dr. Bala (pix).

This initiative by orthodontist Dr. Bala Saravanan, the founder of SEBARIS By Dr Bala, is also set to change the future of dentistry and tooth alignment as it enables both patients and doctors to receive precise reports through the dental monitoring app on your smartphone.

In line with the government’s belief that the advancement of AI technology is the way forward to provide remote solutions that reduce person-to-person interaction, SEBARIS By Dr. Bala has introduced borderless and contactless dental technology via dental monitoring.

“You will be instantly monitored by a team of 15 orthodontists and myself through this app. Your progress will be closely monitored with the use of the ScanBox, that will be given to you upon registration. Using this AI technology, patients will be able to scan their teeth from wherever they are,” he said in a press conference earlier today.

Dental monitoring enables patients to have their tooth alignment procedures implemented safely via reduced and contactless visits.

“This is a fairly new procedure which we started early in January this year. The reason for this being the movement control order (MCO) that restricted travel. This initiative was brought to light to ensure our patients have a seamless and hassle free journey to achieving a perfect smile,” he said.

Bala noted that they also use premium teeth aligners, Invisalign, made from SmartTrack material for optimum precision and comfort, accommodating the best result possible and is proven to be safe to wear.

“Invisalign Aligners have no wires nor do they bring the discomfort associated with traditional braces. They are also easy to remove while eating, drinking, and flossing, and are virtually invisible when worn. They are shaped according to the gum line for optimal comfort and have a track record of having successfully shaped 8 million smiles,” he noted.

For those wondering about the process, Bala said following the initial consultation with the dentist, monitoring is conducted on patients using ScanBox AI Technology, regardless of their geographical location.

“This enables significant improvements in the patient experience and enhances levels of safety in current times. The ScanBox is engineered to make thorough, sophisticated scans, identifying teeth movement down to the smallest detail. Progress reviews by a team of dentists are sent virtually and constant monitoring is conducted to detect any changes to move forward with treatment plans. The option of remote monitoring removes many of the restrictions caused by health concerns, leaving patients free to have their smile adjusted,” he explained.

In regards to cost, Bala said that compared to traditional braces, this procedure’s cost would depend on the individual themselves.

“It could range from as much as RM4,000 to RM20,000 depending on the patient and the case. This is why we encourage parents to bring their children while they are still young. We have treated patients from ages seven right up to those in their 50’s or 60’s,” Bala said.

In addition, Bala added that compared to traditional braces, this method was painless and does not focus on tooth extractions unless it is deemed as needed.

“We do not promote extraction as our focus is on expansion. Here we try our best to eliminate the fear of coming to your dentist,” he said.