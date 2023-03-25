Dental assistant dies, son injured after car skids off Mukah road

MUKAH: A dental assistant at the Bintagor Health Clinic died while his son was injured after the car they were travelling in skidded at Bukit Dinding area, Jalan Mukah-Selangau this morning.

James Landok, 43, from Rumah Pitre Ambit, Tinting Mawang Jalan Petai, Sarikei succumbed to his injuries while his son Felix Ian, 19, suffered bruises in his right hand.

They were on the way to Mukah when the accident occurred at about 5 am.

Mukah district police chief, DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, in a statement, said the victim lost control of his car on reaching a sharp bend at ​​Jalan Mukah-Selangau.

“The driver of the car was confirmed dead by Selangau Health Clinic medical personnel,” he said. -Bernama