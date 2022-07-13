Dept collects samples to determine how bulls died

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu Veterinary Services Department has taken samples of tissue and stomach content to determine the cause of death of the 11 Brahman bulls found dead near Kampung Sungai Lekar here yesterday.

Tests on the samples, which were sent to the Eastern Zone Veterinary Laboratory in Kota Bharu, will show whether the animals died of disease or poisoning, department director Dr Anun Man said in a statement today.

The bulls, each estimated to be three years old, had tagged ears, she said, adding that the department was trying to find out where they were brought from and dumped there.

“All the animals had nose rings or straps. Two of them had hind legs tied to trees,” she said.

Dr Anun said the investigation into the deaths was being conducted under Section 29 (1) (e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 pertaining to specific acts of cruelty that are prohibited, including causing or allowing unnecessary pain and suffering.

She said the department appealed to anyone with information on the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation by contacting 09-6221822.

Earlier, Kuala Nerus District Veterinary Services officer Norehan Ali said the carcasses had been buried with the assistance of the Kuala Terengganu City Council.-Bernama